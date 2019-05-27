BFIT CrossFit hosts Memorial Day Murph, raises funds for deputy battling cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— BFIT CrossFit hosted the annual Memorial Day Murph Monday and in the process raised money for Buchanan County Sheriff's Department Deputy Scott Vanover.

"I know he's exhausted," Vanover's sister Kim Roesle said. "His body is physically exhausted."

The Memoria Day Murphy is a one-mile run, 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and another one-mile run that was created in honor of a United States Navy Seal Lt. Michael Murphy who was Killed in Action in 2005.

"When people do hard things together, they come together as a unity and it's just a really cool fact," BFIT CrossFit owner Brad Durham said.

The hardest bout in the gym Monday was Buchanan County Deputy Scott Vanover's continuous fight with cancer.

"He's stayed strong through it all," Roesle said. "He's very dedicated to his CrossFit and he's wanted to stay with it the entire time."

Vanover has battled both kidney and lung cancer, but he wasn't going to miss competition.

"I'm glad to be back and glad to be working out again," Vanover said.

Vanover has been back in the gym for only a few weeks after spending several months in the hospital.

On Monday, his CrossFit family was glad to have back in the gym.

"I know for him being back in the gym," Vanover said. "It's just mentally helping him and at the end of the day that's what we want."

Vanover served as an officer for the St. Joseph Police Department for more than 30 years and continues to serve as a deputy for Buchanan County.

Throughout his battle with cancer, Vanover has turned to working out to help him, but on Monday, he received help from everyone competing.

"We got to give back to someone that has given 30 years to us," Durham said.

The BFIT CrossFit and Lean Kitchen Company's event raised more than $5,000 for a man who has dedicated his life to protecting the community.

"I'm totally blown away by it and it's something that wasn't expected," Vanover said. "I'm very humbled by it and it's very appreciative."

Vanover had a goal to finish the Murph in under 90 minute and he did—with about 20 minutes left.