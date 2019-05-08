BFIT CrossFit raising funds for sheriff's deputy battling cancer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— BFIT CrossFit will host the annual Memorial Day Murph workout in honor of veterans and raise money for a Buchanan County Sheriff's Deputy who is battling cancer.

The annual Memorial Day Murph event will raise money to help Buchanan County deputy Scott Vanover.

"We are big about our community," BFIT CrossFit owner Brad Durham said. "Our community is probably the number one thing here at BFit that is different than most CrossFit gyms and the key thing that we emphasize here is our community."

All participants are asked to give a $10 donation at the door for participating.

People can also buy shirts in support of Vanover and those are on sale until May 17th.

Proceeds from the event and shirts will go toward helping with Vanover's treatment expenses.

The Murph workout can be performed in teams of two, three, or more.

The event takes place on May 27 at 9 a.m. at BFIT CrossFit at 2202 Locust Street in St. Joseph.

For more information about the event or to buy shirts, call 816-261-4836.