BMS Logistics to build $14M facility in Eastowne Business Park

BMS Logistics will build a new 350,000 square foot contract packaging, warehousing and distribution facility.

Posted: Oct 15, 2019 2:07 PM
Updated: Oct 15, 2019 2:10 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) BMS Logistics will build a new 350,000 square foot contract packaging, warehousing and distribution facility in Eastowne Business Park, the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce announced on Tuesday.

"After 30 plus years headquartered in St. Joseph, we are excited to expand our presence and look forward to continued growth with the addition of our new facility," said Dan Bayer, President of BMS Logistics.

The company purchased 21 acres of land from the St. Joseph Business Park Corporation. The total investment will be approximately $14.7 million, with a building cost of $13 million. This project will utilize local contractors and will create at least two new jobs.

"We are pleased that BMS has decided to move forward with the project and build this impressive new facility in St. Joseph, said Patt Lilly, President and CEO of the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Partnership. "We appreciate the confidence the company has shown in its decision to invest in St. Joseph and maintain and create jobs in St. Joseph."

We will continue to see some very nice weather for the next several days but temperatures will be slightly cooler on Tuesday and even cooler by Wednesday.
