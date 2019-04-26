Chiefs' Hill suspended from team activities

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) — Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced late Thursday night, Chiefs' star wide receiver, Tyreek Hill, has been suspended from team activities.

"We decided at this time and for the foreseeable future, Tyreek Hill will not take part in team activities," Veach said late Thursday night. "We are going to gather more information, we are going to evaluate this information and we'll make the right decision regarding Tyreek Hill."

This announcement comes following audio surfacing of a conversation with Tyreek Hill and his fiancé Crystal Espinal regarding their 3-year-old son.

"We were made aware of this information in real time just like the general public," Veach said. "We are deeply disturb by what we heard, we are deeply concerned. We have great concern for Crystal, we are greatly concerned for Tyreek but our main focus and our main concern is with the young child."

On Wednesday, the Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe announced no charges would be filed on either parent on counts of battery involving a juvenile.

TMZ reports police officers were called to Hill's home Thursday night following the release of the audio. According to the report, it is unclear if Hill was home at the time of the arrival of police.