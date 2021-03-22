St. Joseph Businesses will have a decision to make if mask mandate is changed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) There could be big changes in the St. Joseph mask mandate.

"I thought they’d be talking about it a month ago but and now they're getting really serious about now,” said co-owner of Hunterland Mall, James Wood.

While counties are changing their mask mandates, some businesses in those areas are still requiring masks to be worn.

And now that decision may be coming to St. Joseph.

“COVID is down but I'm afraid to lift the mask mandate and in two weeks it (COVID Cases) might be up there again,” said Wood.

But some places like La Mesa, already have a plan installed.

"If the city decided to leave the disposition. We already had the meeting with employees. And we were thinking we want to keep following this policy for a little bit longer,” said La Mesa Owner, David Torres.

While they know that there may be push back from customers having to wear masks, most of the customers have been cooperating nicely with La Mesa throughout the mandate.

“And without problem. They don't refuse. They don't argue. And we we don't have you know, issues with the customers. They'd be requested to wear masks,” said Torres.

But not every business has made a decision.

“We'll go with the flow….looks like to me. It'd be good for business," said Wood.

While Hunterland Mall will go with the flow, they have not dismissed the idea of keeping masks mandatory in their building.

"Right now we’ve got the mask mandate of the city council. And maybe we'll keep the masks. We haven’t discussed that yet. But that's a possibility,” said Wood.