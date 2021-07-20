The 'Back 2 School' event returns to Grace House Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) One of the most anticipated 'Return 2 School' events around St. Joseph, started bright and early Tuesday morning.

"The Grace House is a blessing to the community," said Grace House Volunteer, Halei Atoe.

The 10th annual 'Back 2 School' event at Grace House was met with morning lines stretching alongside the sidewalk and around the corner of the building.

"We got here about 5:30 and they had already opened the doors," said Grace House Customer, Billie Butler.

Grace House Owner, Ruth Costello and her team of volunteers keeping everything as organized as possible, while also giving hundreds of students new clothes, and supplies for the upcoming school year.

"I mean, helping kids have what they need for back to school, supplies, some new outfits. I think that I mean it will set them up for a good school year and excited to go to school and have a really great year," said Atoe.

While it's an annual event, this year meant a little more.

"It's really a great program, there are a lot of people that can use this that can't afford for their kids, so this is a great program. And after the year they've had, it's really great to help them out," said Butler.

Some of those in line say this event reassures them that there are still good people out in the world willing to help.

"It shows people that there is still good in the world and that people still have hospitality for the ones in need," said Grace House Customer, Zamon Worley.

And Students say it's a blessing to be able to find new clothes to wear on their first few days of school.

"A thank you, you know, Thank them for what they're doing because I know, I know this helps me, but not just me, you know, a whole bunch of other people," said Grace House Customer, Kimberly Brown.

Another 'Back 2 School' event is in the books and volunteers are hopeful it will make a difference to a lot of families.

"That we are able to hopefully make a positive impact on their life and just bring some happiness into it," said Atoe.