Back to school for the Savannah school district

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The Savannah school district had their first day back at school on Monday, and emotions were running high.

So many questions and so few answer as students and teachers take their seat in the classroom during the pandemic.

But for one Savannah family, going back to school was a no-brainer. The George parents are both working from home, leaving them with no choice but to send them back to school. Also, experiencing Savannah's summer school program, they were impressed with how it was handled and felt like it was safe to send their two girls back to Minnie Cline Elementary school in the fall.

"It was not even a question for us," said Stephanie George, who sent two of her daughters to their first day at Minnie Cline Elementary. "We tried it in the spring. I was not a good teacher. And I feel like teachers are more trained to deal with children who need the learning, so I'm going to leave that up to them."

George says the spring was painful trying to teach two school-aged children and raise a toddler and newborn.

But today wasn't without struggle. For the first time, as a mom, Stephanie couldn't walk her little kindergartener into the classroom.

"The only thing that was difficult as a mother," was having to load my daughter's arms up with all he things and sending her into kindergarten by herself and not being able to walk her to her door and take her picture," said Stephanie. "That was probably the hardest part and most different for us because every other year we've been able to walk our kids in."

Many parents are just trying to take it one day at a time and trying to prepare for what happens if the schools go 100% virtual.

The Savannah School District does provide the option for students and teachers to learn and teach virtually from home.

