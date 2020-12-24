Bald Eagles make record-setting comeback at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) The bald eagle population in northwest Missouri is soaring.

"This year we beat the record of bald eagles counted on the refuge by nearly 200," said Nicole Horne, visitor services specialist at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge

The return of the bald eagle is something to be excited about. They were considered an endangered species up until 2007.

"40 years ago, the population of all the Eagles was not really very good at all," Horne said.

A combination of illegal hunting, pesticides, and habitat loss all led to the bald eagles' disappearance.

"When they were listed on the endangered species list, then we were working with fish and wildlife and other agencies working towards protecting the bald eagle," Horne said.

The bald eagle's return is a story of success for conservationists. There are now record-eagle sightings at Loess Bluffs. Just this month the refuge saw its highest number of bald eagles -- 661, topping the 2001 record of 476.

"We would like to believe that that is an indication of increasing and healthy populations, nest success, more habitat, ample food source," Horne said.

The wildlife refuge near Mound City attracts bald eagles year-round but the population usually peaks in December as the eagles are on the move.

"Right now the bald eagles are migrating south," Horne said. "So as the wetlands start to freeze up and other waterways start to freeze up, they will continue south following their food source."

These days it's not the population of eagles that's concerning. It's the pandemic.

The virus outbreak forced the cancellation of the refuge's 42nd annual Eagle Days, an event that draws thousands of bird-watchers every year.

"Since March of 2020, our visitor center has been temporarily closed and refuge operations have been limited, however, the refuge itself, the hiking trails are still open to the public," Horne said.

Despite pandemic-caused shutdowns and travel restrictions, this small group of yearly visitors will continue to flock to the refuge.

"I always say look high and look low," Horne said. "The eagles tend to be perched in trees. They might be close to an auto tour, they might be off in the distance. They like to sit on the muskrat mounds. And on sunny days. They're pretty easy to see. When the wetland is frozen over they're commonly found sitting all over the ice. They're flying high and low. So look everywhere."

Refuge administrators say they are planning to hold the annual Eagles Day event next year in December.