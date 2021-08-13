Clear
Balloon release ceremony held for Elwood drowning victim

The Elwood community joined together to remember Cornelius "Corn" Anderson.

Posted: Aug 13, 2021 10:55 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ELWOOD, Kan.) --  An Elwood, Kansas, family is still trying to come to grips with the drowning death of one of their own almost two weeks ago.
  

Friday night, just one more step in what will be a long healing process in remembering Cornelius (Corn) Anderson, with a balloon release in his memory at Elwood Park.

In Anderson's short 20 years on Earth, he touched a lot of lives. It showed in the big turnout for the ceremony.

"I figured all these people would come out because everybody loved him, he loved everybody," said Isaac Webb, a friend of Anderson's who was a teammate on the Riverside High School football team.

Anderson died two weeks ago in a drowning at Lake of the Ozarks in an incident that the family still has a lot of questions about. However, Friday night it was all about Corn and remembering his gentle personality, his love of sports and his caring for others.

"He was always happy, no matter the situation. He was one of my best friends for sure, a brother to me," Webb said.

"He was kind hearted. He loved people. He would help anybody, whether he knew them or not," said Anderson's grandfather, Anthony Byrd.

As much as Friday evening was to remember Corn, it was also about supporting his family that has gone through so much since his death.

"I got three little boys myself. It just tears me up to even think what they've had to suffer," said Ryan Chalfant, a family friend.

Fittingly, after a song and prayer, the large crowd that gathered launched their balloons to the heavens, where Anderson's family knows he is now.

"We know he has taken his wings and going home to glory to be with the Lord," Byrd said.

A public service for Anderson will be held Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Riverside School in Elwood.


