Bar owner praised after standing up to hate

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A St. Joseph bar owner is getting praised on social media after standing up to hate.

Timmy Lawrence, co-owner of The Muny Inn, said a group of men showed up to the bar on Halloween night wearing offensive costumes.

"It was just a typical evening that just happened to be Halloween and our usual crowd was here. All of a sudden the music was playing and everybody was talking and the chattering stopped and got quiet," said Lawrence.

Lawrence said the men were wearing various costumes but the one that stood out the most was a man who was wearing an all black Nazi uniform with a swastika armband.

"Totally shocked to see that. You'd think with everything that's going on right now in this country especially after the shooting in Pittsburgh at the synagogue that somebody would even do that. Just horrible taste, horrible timing."

When the men approached the bar to order drinks Lawrence said he refused to serve them.

"I said I'm not going to serve you because what you guys are wearing. It's offensive to others and I just can't have that in here. He kind of looked shocked that he wasn't going to get served tonight. I pointed at his armband and said especially with what you're wearing, I can't serve you. He kind of gave me a look for a second like 'are you serious'? And I was like 'yeah.'"

Lawrence said the men turned around and started to walk out but stopped before leaving and told everybody to have a happy Halloween.

"It was totally bizarre. It's one of the most weirdest things I've ever seen happen here."

Lawrence said the man isn't a regular but has been in the bar before.

"I don't know them personally but I've seen them in every once in a while. I think the next time he comes in if I have to deal with it I'm going to have to talk to him and let him know you can't be having this in here. Our bar is a place of diversity. We let anyone come in here regardless of skin color, race, or sexual identity. We're just a little dive bar on the corner and wouldn't expect anything like this to happen."

News of the incident has quickly spread on social media from those who were in the bar that night. Lawrence himself posted on Facebook one reason why he stood up to the group was because of what he saw at the United States Holocaust Museum in Washington D.C.

"It's something if you're not familiar with and go to, it's completely overwhelming. To see what had happened during that dark and horrible time period in our world's history, it hits you in the gut and it's something that's burned into your memory forever."

Lawrence hopes in time the group of men will realize that what they did was wrong and learn something from it.

"I hope that people who have character and integrity will stand up against something that's wrong and do the right thing. It's not like I'm Captain America or any super hero. I'm just a guy that comes to work everyday and does a job and I did what was right just not for me, but for the people that are in here."