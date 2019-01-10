Bars across Chiefs Nation prep for playoff run

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) As Chiefs Nation prepares for the first playoff game of the season, local bars are preparing for a busy Saturday

"We’re planning on a packed house." Mark McKnight, bartender at Hi Ho Bar and Grill said.

St. Joseph bars are rolling out the chiefs red carpet in preparation for the playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.

"We just get super excited to be able to host an event," Christina Grimes, D&G Pub and Grub said.

Some bars will be holding watch parties while others focus on the need for the extra manpower.

"We’re ready," McKnight said. "We got extra staff coming in."

The Kansas City Chiefs’ outstanding season this year has fans fired up, and the bars of Chiefs Nation said it’s only natural they get into the spirit.

"The expectation is we’re gonna be rowdy," McKnight said. "We’re gonna be ready and the chiefs are gonna be willing to win."

"They’ve put on a great season," Grimes said. "We’re excited to see them in these playoffs and to have our fans watch and stuff with us that day."

No matter how Chiefs fans plan to watch the game, it's clear this season that the fans have their back.

"We are all under one red nation of Chiefs Kingdom," McKnight said.

Fans and bartenders alike hope this year's playoff run will take the team all the way.

"We’re gonna claim it," McKnight said." We’re gonna be victorious, the chiefs are gonna win."

Kickoff for Saturday's game is set for 3:35 p.m. Saturday afternoon, bartenders recommend fans get to their bar of choice early to secure the best spot.