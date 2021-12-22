Clear
Bartlett Center renovations complete

After over $1.2 million in renovations at the center, the St. Joseph Parks Dept. is ready to show off the new gymnasium.

Posted: Dec 22, 2021 12:12 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Renovations at the Bartlett Center have been underway for the past several months and now the major work is complete.

Crews have just finished putting in a new floor for the gymnasium.

The former Horace Mann building also received a new roof, HVAC system, lighting upgrades, and paint.
Parks director Chuck Kempf spoke of the sucess of the project.

"The physical improvements are are big just because we've made this more useful," he said.

Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funding for the project was made avaliable after previous plans to fund the St. Joseph Aquatic Park were scrapped due to budget concerns.

LaTonya Williams, executive director Bartlett Center said she's excited about the future of the center with the new renovations.

"It's all of our accomplishments," She said.  "All of us are gonna be able to do amazing things."

Around $1.229 million in renovations have been made at the Bartlett Center.

