Bartlett Center renovations continue

The community staple in the midtown area is undergoing major renovations.

Posted: Aug 9, 2021 10:25 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Progress continues at the Bartlett Center in St. Joseph.

Today, roofers put finishing touches on a new roof for the center.

They're also making space for a brand new HVAC system for the center's gymnasium.

Latonya Williams, the head of the center, says crews have already been hard at work upgrading old plumbing fixtures.

She says the work to revitalize the building is only the beginning.

"I want everybody to see this, I mean this, it's all of ours, it's our community. Almost every morning I'm like it's real! It's real! It's real! It's not only talk, it's really actually occuring and so um I'm just extremely grateful,” Williams said.

All repairs to the Bartlett Center are expected to wrap-up in January.

Williams says she plans to host a grand opening when the work is finished.

