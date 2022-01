(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) This week, the city is celebrating the renovation of an important community asset.

The Bartlett Center will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the $1 million project that repaired the roof, renovated the restrooms and stage area, added a forced HVAC system and painted the gym and replaced wood flooring.

Funding for the project was through the 2019 CIP half cent sales tax.

The ribbon cutting will be on Thursday at 4 p.m.