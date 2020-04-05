Bearcat women's basketball coach Austin Meyer announces positive test for coronavirus

(MARYVILLE, Mo.) Northwest Missouri State women's basketball coach Austin Meyer announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Meyer made the announcement in a tweet Sunday afternoon.

In the tweet, Meyer said that Sunday is day 7 for him with the virus and is "feeling pretty good and just hoping our family continues to stay healthy."

Meyer added that he was feeling a little "rough" this past week. He said that he couldn't remember the last time he had been this sick.

In another part of his post, Meyer talked about getting the virus:

"One big question is, how did I get this? I started working from home weeks ago, washed my hands so much my skin was cracking, stayed in with the family and only left for grocery essentials."

Meyer called himself a germaphobe and wiped everything down, but he still didn't make sense of the positive test.

The former Northwest men's basketball player and coach just finished his second season as the head coach of Northwest's women's basketball team.