Bearcats back to Final Four after dominating West Liberty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. - The Northwest Missouri State men's basketball team returns to the Final Four of the NCAA division II basketball tournament after dominating West Liberty 98-77.

The Bearcats finished the night shooting 61.8% from the field and shot 66.7% in the first half. Wes Dreamer for Northwest hit a buzzer beater three-pointer to give Northwest the 51-32 lead at the half.

The Bearcat defense only gave up 32 points in the first half which was the lowest offensive output in the first half by West Liberty all season.

Forward Ryan Hawkins had 32 points and was 6-8 from three, and Trevor Hudgins finished with 23.

NWMSU is looking to defend their national championship from 2019 and win their third national championship in four years.