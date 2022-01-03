Bed, bath and beyond closing its doors

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Bed, Bath and Beyond will close its doors.

No official last day has been set, but the 5201 North Belt Highway location will not be open come February.

Ever since the pandemic began, the company announced in July of 2020 that 200 locations will clsoe come 2022 due to loss of nearly 50% of sales when the pandemic first began.

The St. Joseph store is currently having multiple sales before they close the doors officially.

Coming soon three doors down, Buckle Clothing Store will open.