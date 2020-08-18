Bells ring across town to remember Raelynn Craig

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A symbol of St. Joseph solidarity. The churches in the community united together to pay their respects to the tragic loss of 2-year-old, Raelynn Craig.

Raelynn's funeral was at 1 o'clock on Monday, but five minutes before the funeral, bells were ringing across town to honor the girl who was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting a little over a week ago.

"It just came to me," said Kay Currier who works in the office of St. Mary's Catholic Church. "I thought, wouldn't it be nice if all the churches could ring their bells all over town?"

On Friday evening the idea came to Currier. To spread the word, she posted in one of the St. Joseph community Facebook pages. The response she received was overwhelming.

A handful of churches in St. Joseph, including Missouri Western, all rang their bells at 12:55 for five minutes, before Raelynn's funeral.

Kay added, that even though the moment of ringing the bells for five minutes already happened, that the next time anyone in the city hears a church bell, that people will just stop for a moment and say a prayer. To think about the life of a child that was gone too soon.

Kay Currier finished off by saying, "when people hear church bells, hopefully they'll just stop, and maybe thinkg about the little girl and say a prayer. Just say, 'God, hold her in your arms.' If that's all."