(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The owner of Pappy's Grill & Pub in St. Joseph has died.

Steve Margulies' death was announced by Pappy's Grill & Pub on Friday and said that he passed away suddenly Thursday afternoon.

"There is much I want to say to you but at this moment, I am finding it hard put together the right words. He loved being Pappy," their Facebook post read.

The restaurant said they they will be closed Friday and Saturday but will reopen on Monday at 7:30 a.m.