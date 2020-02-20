Ben Affleck talks about the pain of addiction, finding hope, commitment to being there for his kids and new movie

(ABC) Megastar and Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck has had a successful career in Hollywood, but behind the scenes in his personal life, the star has struggled and is ready to talk about the fault lines of addiction.
