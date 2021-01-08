Benedictine College proud of former U.S. Capitol Police Chief

(ATCHISON, Ks.) Wednesday's Capitol breach cast a dark shadow over American Democracy, but Benedictine college is being thrust into the spotlight as one of their own is being sought out for his exclusive insight into the chaos at the Capitol.

“As soon as there was a breach at the Capitol, I thought, ‘Gosh, what would Terry have done if he had been in charge of that?’ said Stephen D. Minnis, President of Benedictine College.

Terrance Gainer, not only a former raven, but former U.S. Capitol Police Chief from 2002-2006 and Senate Sergeant at Arms from 2007-2014. Gainer is receiving national attention from media outlets like CNN, NBC, C-SPAN AND NPR as the country seeks to understand what went wrong with Capitol Police during the pro-Trump rioter's seige.

“It’s clear to me that the police were outnumbered and they apparently underestimated the strength and level of violence in that crowd,” said Terrance Gainer, former U.S. Capitol Police Chief, “We failed. We did not secure the capitol and people need to be held responsible and explain what went on.”

Gainer is seen sporting his Benedictine jacket and honorary doctorate during his national media interviews.

President Minnis said the college couldn't be prouder.

“That sense of service and protection of others, I think he learned that here," said President Minnis, “It’s a sense of pride for us.”

The Benedictine alumnus brought his raven spirit to the Capitol, and the administrators.

“We would go to Washington D.C. a lot and go visit him. It was really a neat experience. He would bring us into the sergeant of arms office. We would have to sing the ravens’ fight song because he loved the college so much,” said President Minnis.

Minnis said the responsibility and Character Gainer is exhibiting during this tumultuous time is what he hopes current Benedictine students learn from the prestigous alumnae, "One of the things you learn here is responsibility. He has often said in his interviews, "If that would have happened on my watch, I deserve to be fired.'"

Also the reason why he believes Gainer would have done a better job at the Capitol.

“I really believe he would have prepared more properly and that this was a security and that probably wouldn’t have happened under his watch,” said President Minnis.

Gainer graduated from Benedictine College in 1969 with his Bachelors Degree in Sociology. For more on the college's response, click here.