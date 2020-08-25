Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Benedictine College sees 68 COVID-19 cases days after students return to class

Benedictine College has a rising number of COVID-19 cases just days after students returned to class.

Posted: Aug 25, 2020 3:09 PM

(ATCHISON, KAN.) Benedictine College has a rising number of COVID-19 cases just days after students returned to class.

According to the College, there are 68 active cases as of Aug. 25 at the Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison.

Benedictine officials provided mass testing on campus for every student, teacher, and staff. The campus population sits at about 2,489.

Move-in day for students was on Aug. 14 and 15. The first day of classes was August 19.

The last full update on the website, dated August 20, said the college had received 1,611 test results. At the time, the testing showed 27 students had tested positive bringing the total to 36 students and four employees who had contracted the virus.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 94°
Fairfax
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
More hot and humid weather with highs in the lower 90s across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as we move into the middle of the week. Conditions this week will be above normal temperatures wise for the region.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories