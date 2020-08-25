Benedictine College sees 68 COVID-19 cases days after students return to class

(ATCHISON, KAN.) Benedictine College has a rising number of COVID-19 cases just days after students returned to class.

According to the College, there are 68 active cases as of Aug. 25 at the Catholic liberal arts college in Atchison.

Benedictine officials provided mass testing on campus for every student, teacher, and staff. The campus population sits at about 2,489.

Move-in day for students was on Aug. 14 and 15. The first day of classes was August 19.

The last full update on the website, dated August 20, said the college had received 1,611 test results. At the time, the testing showed 27 students had tested positive bringing the total to 36 students and four employees who had contracted the virus.