Benedictine College to open for fall semester

Posted: May 6, 2020 4:31 PM
Posted By: MSC News

(KAIR)--Atchison’s Benedictine College will open for the fall semester.

According to a news release from the college, the opening will be done on time, and will mean a return to the classroom for students.

The announcement was made Tuesday by College President Stephen Minnis during a virtual Honors Convocation. Along with stating that the opening would mean students in the classroom, Minnis said college athletics would also be included, as “all of those things are important for a dynamic Benedictine education.”

Minnis, citing the importance of in-person education, said it “will take responsible and prudent safety and mitigation strategies,” to make the reopening possible.

According to the release, college administrators, along with a group of faculty and staff on the school’s Coronavirus Response Task Force, are currently working on Raven Safety, with the standards to be in place by the fall to protect the entire Raven Community.

Strategies being considered include social distancing in the classroom, adjusted classroom or course schedules, the use of masks, the possibility of testing, rules for use of common areas, and rules for watching athletic events.

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
