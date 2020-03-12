Benedictine extends spring break, prepares for online classes

(ATCHISON, Kan.) Benedictine College is taking proactive steps to avoid the possible spread of coronavirus.

The college announced Thursday that spring break will continue for an additional week until March 20 and the college will prepare for online classes.

Students can return to campus on Sunday, March 22 but anyone who is experiencing a cough, fever or shortness of breath and has traveled to a high-risk area should not return to campus and contact their doctor, the college said.

All classes will be provided online on March 23.

The college said there are no known COVID-19 cases within the student population.

“Let me assure you, there is no immediate threat or cause for alarm,” said Benedictine President Stephen D. Minnis. “This decision, along with social distancing guidance from state and federal health officials and other preventive measures, seeks to minimize any potential risk for spreading the virus.”

KDHE announced three new presumptive positive cases in Johnson County on Thursday, bringing the total to four in the state.