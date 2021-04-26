Benefit for Cody Grace to be held this week

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The community is responding to help the family of the five people killed in a car accident on Pear St.

Revolution Lanes and Fun Center is announcing they will host a benefit to help the family of Cody Grace pay for his final expenses.

Grace was the fifth occupant in the involved in the April 9 accident in which a car went off the road after colliding with another car, it then fell into a water filled ditch.

It's believed that he, along with Amy Morse, the mother of his two children and another child all drowned in the crash.

A staff member at the bowling alley said she was close friends with Morse, and felt this was the best way she could help the family.

"As soon as I heard that they had found Cody I just knew that I needed to reach out to them and see if there was anything we could do to help." Gabriele Phillippe, asst. manager said.

The benefit is scheduled for Wednesday, April 28 starting at 6 p.m., admission is $20 and there will also be a silent auction and 50/50 raffle.