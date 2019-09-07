Benefit held for St. Joseph family

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) A benefit was held for a St. Joseph family in need on Saturday.

Paige and Brian Funk's newborn daughter Amelia was delivered at only 24 weeks born weighing only 4 pounds and had to spend weeks in the neonatal intensive care unit at St. Luke's Hospital in Kansas City.

Brian Funk's employer, Biozyme Incorporated held the benefit to raise money for the family to help cover medical costs.

The family said Amelia's time in the NICU was challenging due to the distance.

"We commuted every day for three weeks," Paige Funk, Amelia's mother said.

"It's been tough, but we've had a lot of support from family and friends and my work." Brian Funk, Amelia's father said.

The family said Amelia is now at 7 pounds and recovering well at home. A dart's tournament, silent auction and a raffle were just some of the ways people could help the family.

Contributions can be made to Biozyme Inc. located at 6010 Stockyards Expy.