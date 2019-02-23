Clear
Benefit held to help local woman after freak accident

The Eagle's Lodge hosted a benefit for a local woman after a freak accident involving a water heater.

Posted: Feb. 23, 2019 9:36 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) For Amber Barnett and her family, the past four months have been difficult.

"She’s in a lot of pain pretty much on a day to day basis," Leisa Baker, Barnett's mother said. "Still, she’s making it along."

The 32-year-old’s life changed back in October when a hot water heater in her home exploded. as a result of the freak accident, she lost her home and suffered serious burn injuries. 

"She spent two months at KU Medical Center," Baker said. "She’s been through a couple of surgeries already."

The family says they’ve been right by Barnett's side to help her get back on her feet, but they admit they couldn’t do it alone.

They hosted a benefit at the Eagle’s Lodge Saturday to give the community at large a chance to show their support.

"[Amber] just can’t believe that anybody would want to do something like that," Baker said. 

Barnett told us herself it’s that support that’s helping her through

"I was having a hard time getting here today," Barnett said. "I’m overwhelmed, I know t everyone that showed up and there are some people that I'm really happy to see."

Barnett also credits her endurance to a hobby she loves

"I like to paint," Barnett said. "It's fun you create all kinds of things, its enjoyable for me.


Doctors told the family it will take two years for Barnett to fully heal.

"Once a month she’ll have surgery depending on how the surgery goes and how long it takes to heal from that one." Darren Baker, Barnett's stepfather said. 

Barnett and her family say they’re relying on their faith to get them through

"Clearly, God wasn’t done with me yet," Barnett said. 

