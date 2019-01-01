Benefit set for St. Joseph woman battling cancer

(St.Joseph,MO)A St. Joseph woman is looking for help after being diagnosed with lung cancer. The family of Elizabeth Ballard will be hosting a benefit to help cover medical expenses while she undergoes chemotherapy.

After three months of radiation treatment for her small cell lung cancer, Ballard said she is trying to maintain a normal life and continues to work at Alorica when she is well enough to work.

"The chemo makes me sick to where I can't work full time, and I'm still trying to do what I can,"Ballard said.

Ballard’s daughter Shylo Dahle said her mother's diagnosis came as a shock to her, but the family has a history of cancer.

“We have a lot of cancer that runs in our family, and it’s something you never think you would hear about your own mother.”"Dahle said. "We just lost my grandmother a little over a year ago."

Ballard’s sister-in-law Claudine Donaldson said Ballard had also lost a son to cancer.

“Being in the family, there’s been struggles, there’s been hard times and she’s kept it upbeat most generally all the time. She’s still working hard and fighting for herself today,”Donaldson said.

Honey Engum met Ballard two years ago at work and said Ballard is leaning on her family for emotional support, but the stress of medical bills hasn’t been easy.

"Medical bills aren't cheap these days, surgery are getting more and more expensive,"Engum said.

After hosting benefits and fundraising efforts for her father,who was also diagnosed with lung cancer, Ballard said she is grateful for the support of her family and the community.

"I am so thankful for everybody, and all the overwhelming support. People you don't even know come up to you and want to support you, it makes you feel really loved," Ballard said. "My dad passed away with lung cancer, so I actually did a benefit for him back then and so I really appreciate all the help coming my way now.”

The benefit dinner for Ballard will be Sunday, January 13, from noon to 6p.m. at the Eagles Lodge. Tickets will be sold at the door for $6. The benefit will feature a taco bar, silent auction, live music from Old Souls and Kalani and the Midlanders as well as a raffle.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at the event, or in advance by contacting Beth at 816-752-2097 or Claudine at 816-271-3252. Monetary donations can also be made on behalf of the Elizabeth Ballard Cancer Fund at BMO Harris Bank at 4305 Frederick Boulevard.