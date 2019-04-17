Benton High School Orchestra prepares to perform National Anthem at Kauffman Stadium

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Benton High School Orchestra is the smallest one in the St. Joseph School District, but it's performing at one of the largest venues in Kansas City in September.

"It's the real deal and they get to show off years of work," Orchestra teacher Savana Ritter said.

The orchestra will perform the National Anthem at Kauffman Stadium prior to the Kansas City Royals' game versus the Detroit Tigers on Sept. 3

"It's really exciting for us because we are such a new program and you know, the choir and band have done things, but this is our first time to be represented for more than just high school," Benton junior Whitney Zeamer said.

The orchestra will continue practicing every day until the end of the school year—working toward mastering The Star Spangled Banner.

"There are so many things that have to make it work together that it's so satisfying to hear it all work," Benton junior Colton Vienage said.

In order to keep their spot in performing, the orchestra students must sell 100 tickets to the game.

For more information on how to buy Royals' tickets for the Sept. 3 game, visit the orchestra's Facebook page here.