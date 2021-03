(SPRINGFIELD, Mo.) Benton loses to Boonville 48-44 in the semi-final round game for Class 4.

For Benton, the junior Kianna Herrera led the team with 18 points. But it was the story of the turnovers that cost Benton the game totalling to 33.

Boonville will advance to the state title game against Mt. Vernon Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Benton still has a chance to finish out the season with a win. They will face Vashon at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.