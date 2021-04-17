Benton scholarship created in honor of assistant principal Luke McCoy

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Benton High School Class of '93 came together with a plan to honor their classmate Luke McCoy, who passed away in March.

Terry Vice, Melissa Thorburn, and other classmates decided they wanted to honor their classmate by creating a scholarship in his honor.

"He's just a well-loved guy and that just shows by the support at the service and the people reaching out for the fund," Vice said. "It just shows the lives he touched."

The scholarship will go to any Benton senior and will become an annual scholarship.

"Luke is one of the most unselfish I have ever known in my life and I'm not just saying that because he is my brother, but he gave everything to everyone," McCoy's sister Deanna McCoy said.

McCoy served many years as an administrated at Benton and was the assistant principal when he passed. McCoy's family said the scholarship means a lot to them and embodies "Live Like Luke."

More than $5,400 has been raised for the scholarship.