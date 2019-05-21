Clear

Benton senior wrestler earns United States Marine Corps leadership award

Benton High School wrestler Aiden Perry graduated from high school on Sunday and on Monday, he was awarded the All-American Character Award by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.

Posted: May. 21, 2019 7:41 AM
Updated: May. 21, 2019 8:46 AM
Posted By: Chris Roush

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton High School wrestler Aiden Perry graduated from high school on Sunday and on Monday, he was awarded the All-American Character Award by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.

"Aiden has been a kid over the course of his career that has just been an outstanding leader with the character that is second to none," Benton wrestling coach Brad Hubbard said. "He's just a really stand-up kid."

Hubbard nominated Perry for the honor. 

Perry will go to Northwest Missouri State in the fall and study nutrition. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 50°
Maryville
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
Savannah
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 50°
Cameron
Overcast
47° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 40°
Fairfax
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 50°
For Tuesday, more rain is forecast to move in and could bring a few inches of heavy rainfall to the area, which is certainly not needed. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the area. There is also the threat for strong to severe thunderstorms early Tuesday afternoon. We'll be watching it.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events