Benton senior wrestler earns United States Marine Corps leadership award

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— Benton High School wrestler Aiden Perry graduated from high school on Sunday and on Monday, he was awarded the All-American Character Award by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and the United States Marine Corps.
"Aiden has been a kid over the course of his career that has just been an outstanding leader with the character that is second to none," Benton wrestling coach Brad Hubbard said. "He's just a really stand-up kid."
Hubbard nominated Perry for the honor.
Perry will go to Northwest Missouri State in the fall and study nutrition.
