Benton seniors bid farewell with tour of Southside schools

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) From the start it looks like these kids are making the line for a big concert. Then it turns out to be that they are sending off their best wishes to the Benton High School Class of 2019.

It's part of a new tradition that the faculty and staff want to start.

"It was great to celebrate the whole experience," said Benton Principal Beery Johnson. "Lots of times we only celebrate the high school part. It was really nice to celebrate the K-12 experience."

Seniors got to stop by Hyde Elementary, Hosea Elementary and Spring Garden Middle School in their caps and gowns. Each stop had a warm welcome, filled with cheering, signs, high fives even a few hugs.

"It's an awesome experience just to see all the kids that come through here and will most likely be in this school and in our shoes one day. It was an uplifting experience," said Benton Class President Alex Barker.

For some, it gave them time to reflect on the past before they move on to the future.

"To be honest, it was emotional. I got to see my old teachers. They were there for me when I was down. It was really good to go see them," said Benton Senior Caleb Mitchell. "I worked very hard to get here."

Even though it was a bittersweet day, it was an experience that will stay with them forever.

"It's crazy to think it's finally here and it's happening," Barker said. "It's one of the last times we'll all be together for a long time. We are going our separate ways but it's for the better. We're all happy."

This was a great class so I'm hoping that they go out and pursue their dreams and reach them," Johnson said.

The class also stopped by the old Lake Contrary Elementary location to remember the happy memories they had there.

Benton High School will have their graduation ceremony on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Civic Arena.