Benton to temporarily close due to positive COVID cases

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Benton High School will be temporarily switching to remote learning due to staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

According to a press release from the St. Joseph School District, due to staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19 and a significant number of quarantined staff members and students, the decision has been made to temporarily close the school and to engage in a period of remote learning Sept. 23 through Oct. 5.

Students will return to the building on Oct. 6.

The district said the decision was made in the best interest of students and staff for their health and safety.

Please make note of the following important information:

1. Teachers will reach out to students during the day on Sept. 22 regarding their online schedule and assignments.

2. Free meals will be provided to students during the two weeks of remote learning. Parents will receive a link to sign up for meals which are available for pickup on Tuesdays and Fridays from 9:45-10:15 a.m. In the meantime, if you need to pick up meals on Tuesday, Sept. 22, but are not already signed up, please contact Nutrition Services tomorrow after 8 am at 816-671-4140.

3. If you are in need of a hotspot because of lack of internet services at your home, please contact the Benton High School Office at

816-671-4030.

4. During the next two weeks of remote learning, parents are strongly encouraged to keep their children at home and away from large crowds or gatherings where they could become exposed to COVID-19.

5. Please continue to monitor your children and other family members daily for symptoms to help keep everyone healthy!

The two-week closure does not impact Benton students who are part of the SJSD Virtual Academy.