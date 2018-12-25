Clear

Benton's Blakley honored with humanitarian, service work award

Benton football player Mo Blakley is one of just seven recipients of the Missouri Football Coaches Association All-Hands Team.

Posted: Dec. 25, 2018 9:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Roush

"I help out with the needy and stuff like that and neighbors who need help," Blakley said. I'll read to kids sometimes and stuff like that."

Benton head football coach Kevin Keeton nominated Blakley for the honor. 

"When we went and did our service project, he was there before it started and he stayed until the very end— painting shutters and painting a house for a neighbor on the south side," Keeton said.

