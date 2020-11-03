Bertelsen wins race for Buchanan County Administrator seat

(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Republican candidate Annette Bertelsen defeats Democrat Megan Kennedy Stickley in the race for the Buchanan County Administrator seat.
Bertelsen won the race with 62.75% of the votes.
Republican candidate Annette Bertelsen defeats Democrat Megan Kennedy Stickley in the race for the Buchanan County Administrator seat.
(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Republican candidate Annette Bertelsen defeats Democrat Megan Kennedy Stickley in the race for the Buchanan County Administrator seat.
Bertelsen won the race with 62.75% of the votes.