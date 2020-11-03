Clear
Bertelsen wins race for Buchanan County Administrator seat

Republican candidate Annette Bertelsen defeats Democrat Megan Kennedy Stickley in the race for the Buchanan County Administrator seat.

Posted: Nov 3, 2020 9:49 PM
Updated: Nov 3, 2020 10:34 PM

(BUCHANAN COUNTY) Republican candidate Annette Bertelsen defeats Democrat Megan Kennedy Stickley in the race for the Buchanan County Administrator seat.

Bertelsen won the race with 62.75% of the votes. 

Monday will be a bit of a transition day for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas. Winds will turn southwesterly with warmer temperatures moving into the area. This change bringing above average temperatures in the mid 60s to low 70s is expected to last through the week and into the weekend. Dry conditions are also expected during this time span.
