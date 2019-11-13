Best friend 'Pays if Forward' to mother of son born with multiple birth defects

(FILLMORE, Mo.) A mother of three had no idea what was standing on the opposite side of her door on Wednesday morning, but the surprise was met with many happy tears.

Megan Goldizen was nominated by her best friend Amie Boswell for KQ2's Pay it Forward award. The station helped Boswell surprise her friend with $500 cash, all caught on camera.

"She's a great person. She and her husband, they would do anything for anybody," Boswell said.

The pair met three years ago after their sons became best friends in school. However, Goldizen said her son, seven-year-old Sawyer, has been through some incredibly tough times. He was born with multiple birth defects including a heart defect, scoliosis and a cleft lip.

"He actually died for an hour and a half, so they put him on this machine for five days to give his heart and his lungs and everything time to heal," Goldizen said. "So, we just took pictures of everything. I figured, people take pictures of their babies, so this is like his baby pictures."

Sawyer has undergone 15 different surgeries, three of them taking place in 2019 alone. But, those who know him best said the hard times have done nothing to dampen his spirit.

"He gets along with everybody, he never knows a stranger," Boswell said.

Goldizen said while the family has health insurance, the medical expenses have racked up to near $1M. And, while $500 might not seem like much in comparison, she said the money will go towards something very special for her family.

"It'll help with Christmas," Goldizen said. "We just ordered propane and got it filled up. So, I mean, it helps a lot."

Goldizen asked us to share how grateful she is to not only her friend Amie, but to everyone in her community that has donated money, volunteered their time or helped out in any way.

If you know someone who should be nominated for KQ2's 'Pay it Forward' award, you can enter their name and details by clicking the link here. The contest runs through November 27th, 2019.