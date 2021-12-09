Biden promotes "Building a Better America" during trip to Missouri

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) President Joe Biden back in the nation's capital after making his first trip to Missouri since winning the White House.

The president landed at Kansas City International Airport Wednesday afternoon before traveling to the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to promote the trillion dollar “Building a Better America Deal.”

The law will invest in new roads, bridges, ports and affordable high speed internet.

It also builds out a resilience against extreme weather events fueled by climate change.

Biden said that extreme weather events cost the US $99 billion.

“Missouri and Kansas are no strangers to these effects. In fact, Missouri and Kansas were both in the top 10 states in the U.S. last year for power outages. Then Texas - then Texas saw the massive blackouts last winter. Because you're on the southwest power grid, you lost power too. This summer, you saw heavy storms close roads in Waverly, Kansas - caused flooding in St. Joseph to Columnia to Jefferson City,” Biden said.

Biden also spoke on the new law's investments in affordable high speed internet, prescription medication and childcare.

Before Biden made his speech on infrastructure, the president took some time to remember Senator Bob Dole who died earlier this week.

"A lot of Americans remember Bob Dole as a presidential candidate, but for families he represented across the border, he represented Kansas for 36 years, and for those like me, who had the honor of calling him a friend, Bob Dole was an American giant, a man of extraordinary courage, both physical and moral courage. A war hero, who sacrificed beyond measure, who nearly gave his life for our country in World War II, among the greatest of the great generation. our nation owes Bob Dole a debt of gratitude for his remarkable service and a life well lived,” Biden said.

Congressional leaders said in an announcement on Monday that he will lie in state at the US capitol rotunda Thursday.