Big 12, other conferences, cancel basketball tournaments over Coronavirus concerns

Four quarterfinal games were scheduled to be played today without fans.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 11:56 AM
Updated: Mar 12, 2020 12:13 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)  -- The Big 12 Conference, joining many others, canceled the remainder of their men's basketball tournament Thursday morning.

In a statement released Thursday, the league announced the immediate suspension of all Conference championships until April 15.

"After consultation with our Board of Directors it was decided that canceling these championships was in the best interest of the health and safety of our student-athletes," said Commissioner Bob Bowlsby.

Also announcing that their tournaments would not be played were the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12 in addition to the American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC and WAC.

The Big 12 tournament was being held in Kansas City at the Sprint Center. Two games were held last night, and previously organizers had said games would continue today without fans.  However, as the situation with the Coronavirus continues to change, the final decision was made this morning.

The Big East continued its tournament Thursday, with St. John's and Creighton playing their quarterfinal matchup. However, after halftime, teams were told not to return to the court and that the rest of the game -- and the rest of the Big East tournament, had also been canceled.

Within minutes of each other, the five most high-profile conferences in college sports announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played. All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.

