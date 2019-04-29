Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show postponed

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, has been postponed due to a band member illness.
The show was scheduled to take place at the Missouri Theatre.
A new show date has yet to be announced.
