Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show postponed

The Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

Posted: Apr. 29, 2019 10:32 AM
Updated: Apr. 29, 2019 11:29 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The Big Bad Voodoo Daddy show scheduled for Wednesday, May 1, has been postponed due to a band member illness.

The show was scheduled to take place at the Missouri Theatre. 

A new show date has yet to be announced.

