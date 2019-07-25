Big Brothers Big Sisters set to host annual bowling fundraiser at Belt Entertainment

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The organization Big Brothers Big Sisters St. Joseph is getting ready for its largest fundraiser of the year, its annual Bowl for Kids Sake event that takes place Friday.

All money raised at the event goes towards the organization's events and help them find matches for 40+ children on their wait list.

Jamie Noble, the executive director of BBBS St. Joseph says the event raises nearly 20 percent of their budget.

"We're always trying to get our name out there and our mission out there, so that people know we are an amazing volunteer opportunity here in St. Joe," Noble said. "And that it just takes a couple of hours a week to make a real impact in the life of a child."

At the event, each guest will be able to bowl with a special pay to play special which will feature three hours of cosmic bowling, drinks, and pizza. Attendees will also have the option of an additional donation to receive a t-shirt.

The event takes place at the Belt Entertainment Center located at 210 N. Belt Hwy. in St. Joseph. It will begin at 6:00 p.m. Friday.

For more information about the event, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website by clicking here.