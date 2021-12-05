Big League Breakfast encourages community connections

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Building a better generation of young men was the goal for those involved in Mid-City Excellence along with local leaders.

They shared breakfast at the St. Joseph Country Club Saturday morning.

The breakfast events were started by David Foster about a year and a half ago, in hopes to connect young men to positive pillars in the community.

Mayor Bill McMurray, police chief Chris Connally and Buchanan County sheriff Bill Puett were just some of the community leaders in attendance.

"It’s a very good opportunity to get to see the Mayor, chief of police, and people like that," Sebastian May, attendee, age 7 said.

Connally said the event builds trust with law enforcement, something he feels is needed now more than ever.

"When you get to know somebody on a personal basis, they become familiar with you," He said. "They begin to work with you, to trust you and trust goes a long way."

It may not have been around for very long but, Foster said word is quickly spreading about the breakfast.

"It actually turned out even better than I thought," He said. "The need is there."

Foster plans to hold these breakfasts three to four times a year, for more information Foster can be contacted by e-mail at BigLeagueBreakfast@gmail.com for more information.