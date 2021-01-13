Clear
Big Red: Shatto Milk Company's latest milk release

The Shatto Milk Company released 18,000 bottles of Chiefs inspired milk, just in time for the playoffs.

Posted: Jan 13, 2021 6:45 PM
Updated: Jan 13, 2021 6:46 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(OSBORN, Mo.) It's that time of year again.  The red velvet Shatto milk is back just in time for the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game on Sunday.

The Shatto Milk Company released Wednesday morning 18,000 bottles of their limited edition of "Big Red."  The Andy Reid inspired red velvet milk attracted many fans from around Chiefs Kingdom to grab a bottle of this special edition milk.

"This is actually my first time. I normally go to Price Chopper, but my friend was like, let's take a little road-trip and go to the farm today." said Christina Perciciaro.  

"I have a lot of Chiefs collections, so I have to add this to my collection, so here I am," said Kate Voorhies.

The Shatto Milk Company sold their first-ever Chiefs milk one year ago as Patrick Mahomes was the star of the bottle.  This year's inspiration was a man who goes by the name of "Big Red."

"So this is our red-velvet milk. This year is coming in a limited-release bottle that highlights our coach that roams the sideline," said Matt Shatto, owner of the Shatto Milk Company.  "On the back, it has a fun little saying that talks about how envious we are of his mustache and ability to sport a mustache on the sideline, but also encouraging him to maybe try to make it red, for at least after the game, not necessarily during the game."

The "Big Red" is a limited release that can be purchased at Hy-Vee, Price Chopper, and other grocers in St. Joseph and Metro area.

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
