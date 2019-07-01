Officer retires after almost 30 years with St. Joseph Police Department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) One St. Joseph police officer is turning in his badge after almost 30 years of service.

The St. Joseph Police Department celebrated Officer Henry Pena's last day on the force Monday.

Many said Pena was a valuable asset to the department for his strong work ethic and for being the only bilingual fluent English-Spanish speaking officer on the team.

Pena said over the years he's lost count of how many bad guys he's helped put behind bars. But he also enjoyed getting to be out in the streets and seeing the good in people as well.

He said he'll miss having that everyday interaction with the community and his fellow officers the most.

"You're all my blue family. Please stay safe. It's getting more dangerous out there. Watch your back and look out for each other. Remember, we're a family and we'll always stick together," Pena said.

Pena said the first order of retirement is getting to spend more time at home with his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.

Next, he's planning to focus more on his love of cooking Mexican food. He's planning to start his own YouTube cooking channel "Chief Enrique" over the next year.