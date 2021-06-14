Clear
Bill proposal to preserve historic buildings in St. Joseph

At Mondays City Council meeting council members will hear a bill proposal where buildings 100 years or older will need to appeal before demolition. Giving a chance to preserve and revitalize St. Joseph's architecture.

Posted: Jun 14, 2021 5:32 PM
Updated: Jun 14, 2021 5:35 PM
Posted By: Mitchell Riberal

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) At Mondays City Council meeting council members will hear a bill proposal where buildings 100 years or older will need to appeal before demolition.

"I think that it's actually overdue that we have something like this in St. Joseph," said Chair of the Landmark Commission in St. Joseph, Isobel McGowan.

Isobel McGowan, the Chair of the Landmark Commission, and the Owner of the Shakespeare Chateau Inn Bed & Breakfast, believes that this bill will help historic St. Joseph's infrastructure.

"This will give us an opportunity as buildings are proposed for demolition to give us an opportunity to see if we can't find a new owner, a different use, a way to save that structure," said McGowan.

City Council Member Brian Myers, who sponsors the bill, says this gives an opportunity to preserve some of the architecture located in St. Joseph.

"A lot of the buildings we've lost in the past could have been saved had there been proper measures put in place to preserve them until they were too late to be saved," said Myers.

Myers says there are a lot of absentee property owners around the community which allow properties to collapse and look run down. 

"It diminishes the property value of the properties around that property, it makes the neighborhood look worse and it contributes to blight in certain parts of the community," said Myers.

Owners of historic buildings say Bills like this one have helped other cities and believe that this can be a good thing for St. Joseph moving forward. 

"What do we do about? well one of the first steps they can take is put a demolition review process in place and consider Before we just start tearing things down, consider the merits of each building," said McGowan.

