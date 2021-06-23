Bill to increase access to HIV prevention medication signed into law

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) A Missouri bill to allow HIV prevention medication to be dispensed by pharmacists without a prescription was signed into law by Governor Mike Parson on Tuesday.

According to a press release, under the bill, pharmacists will operate under an established protocol formed with a licensed physician to distribute the drugs to patients in need, similar to how vaccines are administered in pharmacies across the state.

Missouri is the third state in the nation after California and Colorado to allow post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP) medications to be dispensed without prescription.

Republican Representative Phil Christofanelli of St. Peters, who sponsored the bill, noted that PEP medications can prevent patients from becoming HIV positive if taken within 72 hours of potential exposure.

“Missouri is now helping lead the way in stopping the spread of HIV,” Christofanelli said. “With the signing of this bill, Missourians exposed to HIV can quickly obtain these life-saving drugs before they contract the virus."

The bill was also sponsored by Democrat Senator Greg Razer of Kansas City and received unanimous support from the House and Senate during the 2021 legislative session.