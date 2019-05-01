Billboards remind drivers of the dangers of road rage

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) New billboards along the Belt Highway have been spreading awareness of the dangers of road rage. The message was in honor of a St. Joseph man who was tragically killed in a road rage incident a year ago this week.

Two billboards reading, "Road Rage Cost Me My Heart. Choose Love and Patience," were put up along the busy highway, with a picture of Cody Harter.

Harter was fatally stabbed after a confrontation with an angry driver along Highway 291 in Lee's Summitt, Missouri, on May 5, 2018. He was 23 years old, a member of the Air National Guard and a graduate of Central High School.

Cody's mother, Kerrie Harter, said she wanted the billboards put up to help bring awareness of road rage incidents to local drivers.

"Road rage comes on in an instant, but the consequences last an eternity," Harter said.

The message was put up on April 29, and will stay up for three weeks. Harter said this is just one way she has been honoring the memory of her son.

"He was full of life and so funny and so giving and so caring, and I know there has to be a higher purpose than just Cody dying for no reason," Harter said.

If the billboards help even one family from loosing a loved one to road rage, Harter said her purpose would be accomplished.

"Just take a breath, have love and patience and kindness. Be like Cody," Harter said.

The driver, Nicholas Webb, was charged with second degree murder in the case.