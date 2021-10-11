Bills take care of Kansas City in Sunday night showdown

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) It wasn't pretty and the Chiefs left their Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills with more questions than answers as they lost, 38-20, to the Bills.

The Chiefs scored on their opening drive with a Harrison Butker field goal to go up 3-0, but not a lot went right in the game Sunday.

The Bills took a 24-13 lead into the break before an hour weather delay set the game back, but in the second half, while the defense played a little better, the Chiefs mustered just seven points.

Kansas City falls to 2-3 on the season and sit in last place in the AFC West.