Bills take care of Kansas City in Sunday night showdown

It wasn't pretty and the Chiefs left their Week 5 loss to the Buffalo Bills with more questions than answers as they lost, 38-20, to the Bills.

Posted: Oct 11, 2021 3:03 AM

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)

The Chiefs scored on their opening drive with a Harrison Butker field goal to go up 3-0, but not a lot went right in the game Sunday.

The Bills took a 24-13 lead into the break before an hour weather delay set the game back, but in the second half, while the defense played a little better, the Chiefs mustered just seven points.

Kansas City falls to 2-3 on the season and sit in last place in the AFC West. 

Light to moderate rain across the area this morning. This activity will continue off and on through the first half of the day. A few showers will still be possible later on this afternoon into this evening but they will be scattered. Temperatures will be on the cooler side today with high only making it into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunny and dry conditions will take over on Tuesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances will increase overnight Tuesday into Wednesday with a few thunderstorms possible. Rain chances will continue mainly for the first half of the day Wednesday. Isolated rain chances will be possible again late Thursday into Friday as temperatures continue to cool. Highs will be in the upper 60s through the end of the week into the weekend.
