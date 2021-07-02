Clear
Bird Scooters arrive in St. Joe

Many were checking out the new scooters downtown Friday morning. Business owners are hoping they'll attract more people to the area.

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 7:16 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It’s an exciting new way to get around downtown, Bird scooters officially arrived in St. Joe Friday morning, and already have folks flocking to check them out.

"We saw the scooters and we were like we have to try those," Katie Denton, a rider said. 

"You can take off and go from point A to point B in style," Ryan Coffman, a rider said. 

St Joseph recently passed an ordinance regulating the use of motorized scooters in the city, Business owners are reacting positively to their arrival. 

Cris Coffman, the owner of Nesting Goods said she’s excited to see them just outside her business.

"We’ve already seen several groups riding by on the scooters," She said. "They seem to be really enjoying it."

Bird scooters are activated via a phone app, Coffman said riders are charged a $3.50 minimum rate and $0.39 a minute during use. 

The newest draw just might be a great way to get more people to migrate downtown.

"The more activities and exciting things that you can add the better," Coffman said. 

The ride-sharing company has hired at least one local employee.  This is part of the bird business model it carries in each town so that there is a company employee on the ground to deal with any issues that may arise.

Sunny and seasonal weather is in store for today through the holiday weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds should stay calm the next few days only about 5-10 mph. Temperatures will continue to warm up into the lower 90s to start off next week. Rain chances look to return Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. The end of next week looks to be dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
