Birthplace of Amelia Earhart holds annual citywide festival

(ATCHISON, Kan.) The 23rd Annual Amelia Earhart Festival brought many to downtown Atchison Saturday despite the hot weather.

Event coordinators for the festival said it grows every year, gaining new vendors and attracting more people to the city.

"It brings people from everywhere here to Atchison," Mary Jane Sowers, festival event coordinator said.

The event celebrates the legacy of Earhart, the first woman to fly across the Atlantic Ocean in 1928.

Families from across the region said they come to the town she once called home to do some exploring of their own.

Lindsey Kuhn, along with her 4-year-old son Messiah said they've come to the festival many times over the years.

"We love coming down here and getting to come to all the little shops they put up," Kuhn said.

Justin and Katie Wisdom along with their three kids said they came to the festival for very much the same reason.

"We run the rides," Katie Wisdom said. "We also see what new vendors are here every year."

Katie, an Atchison native said she wanted to share her city's celebration with her family.

"I grew up here," Wisdom said. "[My husband's] from Leavenworth, so I like bringing them up here to see what I grew up with and what my town is like.

As families took time to share their discoveries together, festival organizers wanted everyone who visited to see the pride the city has for such a historical figure.

"Amelia made history for Atchison," Sowers said. "We just love everything that she’s done,"

The event in downtown wrapped up a weekend of festival activities across the city, including the house where Earhart was born which is now a museum.